Wife fires sitter for calling ambulance when infant stops breathing; 'you wasted money.'

"AITA for yelling at my wife for firing our babysitter and making her cry because she called an ambulance?"

verycooldad89

Hello Reddit! I have just downloaded Reddit because my niece said I should post this story to the AITA board so here I am! I am not very good with technology so forgive me but I'll probably be messing this whole post up! 😂😂😂

So, basically here's what happened. Me and my wife hired our babysitter, who we've been going to for years. We have 2 sons and a daughter and we've been hiring her since my oldest son was a baby (though it was mostly her mom looking after the baby while she was 'helping' so we gave her a couple of dollars for that 😂😂😂).