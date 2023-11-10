'AITA for asking my grieving husband if he has feelings for his male BFF?' UPDATED

About him falling in love while being married to me - it hurts, yes. I cried about it, yes. I know many are concerned with how I seem to neglect my own feelings, but I can assure you I won't deny those despite being a bit awkward about emotions. Obviously, in a perfect world (by my own terms), my husband would only have eyes for me.

But I know my husband still loves me very deeply, and while he did me wrong these last few years, he's also a very honest man who would've openly tried to make it right by everyone had Brad not died. Let's say that in some other dimension, he would've wanted to end up with Brad - he would've told me, despite how hurtful it could've been. Maybe there would've been drama, tears, and all, yeah.