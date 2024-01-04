'AITA if I go on a friend’s birthday getaway even if my girlfriend isn’t invited?' UPDATED

This girl wants to sleep with you bro. YWBTAH.

Verdict: YTA.

It seems like he at least was willing to self-reflect, because he later posted this update on the situation:

Given that everyone said my relationship wouldn’t survive me going and that I would be disregarding my GF’s feelings if I still went, I decided that I’d like to stay in my relationship, at least for now, and chose to drop the subject and apologize to my GF for making her feel like I was going along with her being excluded by her friend group.

She was still a bit mad at me because she felt like I wasn’t on her side from the beginning, but thanked me for at least not going against her wishes.