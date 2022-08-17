Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she'd be wrong to move out of controlling boyfriend's house.

Woman asks if she'd be wrong to move out of controlling boyfriend's house.

Amy Goldberg
Aug 17, 2022 | 1:15 PM
ADVERTISING

In a recent post from our AITA Facebook Group a woman asked for hep deciding what to do with a boyfriend who won't compromise. Here's what she had to say.

Will I be TA if I just get want my own place near my work?

Me and my bf of 6yrs have been living together for 2 yrs in a flat right near to his work. It was his flat first, I pay rent and bills and do food shops etc. I have to commute over an hour to my job and it's stressful and expensive. (40 min walking and 30 min train) I get up at half 5 to get the earliest one because trains can be dodgy.

He didn't want to move so I sucked it up as were going to save for a mortgage together. He always complains that I'm tired when I get home, constantly saying I must be 'bored' but his days are SO much shorter than mine.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content