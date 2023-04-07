'Stressed out' woman loses baby; BF's mom says they 'should have listened to her'.

When a fed-up woman came to Reddit for a little validation, she got a world of (sometimes harsh) advice from total strangers who felt very familiar with her situation. You decide who the A-hole is.
u/PleaseSedateMe writes:
I (30 F) am beginning to hate my boyfriend’s (29 M) mom. It started last October when I found out I was pregnant. I told my boyfriend not to tell anyone yet since until we get the ultrasounds for our baby. But we agreed to tell his mom as he insisted on it.
A few days later, I met with my aunts and one of them said I shouldn’t eat too much cause it would be hard to give birth when I get heavy. I was shocked because I haven’t told anyone from my side of the family yet.