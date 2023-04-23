Sister gets adopted by their stepmom, so bro refuses to share inheritance. AITA?

On Reddit's Am I the A**hole, a man writes in with the story of a rough childhood. Bare with him, because you have to understand the family dynamics to understand his question. And those dynamics are complicated. He writes:

AITA for not sharing my inheritance with my sister since she chose to be adopted?

I (30m) lost my mom when I was 5. Despite being so young, I had very vivid and treasured memories of my mom and did not take to my dad dating a year after her death well. My dad recognized that he knew this would be hard for me, but said that as the parent/adult he knew what was best even if it didn't seem that way at first and that I'd thank him in the long run.