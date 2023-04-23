Sister gets adopted by their stepmom, so bro refuses to share inheritance. AITA?

On Reddit's Am I the A**hole, a man writes in with the story of a rough childhood. Bare with him, because you have to understand the family dynamics to understand his question. And those dynamics are complicated. He writes:
AITA for not sharing my inheritance with my sister since she chose to be adopted?
I (30m) lost my mom when I was 5. Despite being so young, I had very vivid and treasured memories of my mom and did not take to my dad dating a year after her death well. My dad recognized that he knew this would be hard for me, but said that as the parent/adult he knew what was best even if it didn't seem that way at first and that I'd thank him in the long run.
Not long after that, he married my stepmom "Lucy" — and when I began to act out over it, my dad said that parenting alone was hard and that my sister "Jessica" (28f) needed a mom. My dad even got my maternal grandparents to tell me that everything would be fine and how I needed to be a "good boy."