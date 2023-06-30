GF refuses to meet BF's 'misogynist' friends after they accuse her of cheating. AITA?

My bf understands but also says that it would mean a lot if I could at least give his friends another chance since they were actually just doing their best to support him since he has been cheated on in the past. WIBTA (Would I be the a-hole) if I refused?

Is OP overreacting to legitimate concerns? Or was the way her bf's friends went about it completely unforgivable unless an actual apology happens?

Here's what Reddit had to say...

tes178:

NTA (Not the a-hole). Why does your boyfriend have such disgusting friends? That’s concerning. Sounds like a really uncomfortable situation you’d be entering into. You have to decide if you want to give them a chance to apologize in person, or stand your ground and only go if they apologize first. But that might cause issues too if they see you as a problem.