GF refuses to meet BF's 'misogynist' friends after they accuse her of cheating. AITA?

When a bunch of dudes thought their boy's gf was cheating on him, they confronted her immediately. And, rudely. Afterwards, she came to Reddit to explain the situation and ask:
Weird_Attention_6183 writes:
A couple of weeks ago, my (24f) bf's (27m) friends found a Tinder account with my pictures on it and matched with it. I have not met my bf's friends yet but they know what I look like because my bf showed them pictures.
They showed my bf the account and my bf called me immediately to tell me about it. I haven't used Tinder in over a year and Tinder is supposed to delete inactive accounts after 7 days, so I knew it wasn't mine.
His friend also messaged with the account that weekend but I was with my bf watching a movie at that exact time, so my bf didn't really believe the account was mine either.
But his friends were convinced that I was cheating.
I could hear them yelling things through the phone like 'Make that b*tch prove herself!' 'You're gf is a wh*re!' along with other really degrading names. My bf told them to shut up as I was on the verge of tears.
I went on FaceTime w all of them while the friend messaged the account. They made me show my hands and my phone on the video call the whole time. The catfisher messaged back and I was proven innocent.
None of them apologized to me. They only apologized to my bf which felt even more disrespectful.
Apparently, those friends are hosting a party this weekend and my bf wants me to meet the group for the first time. But I don't want anything to do with them until they apologize to me for calling me names.
My bf understands but also says that it would mean a lot if I could at least give his friends another chance since they were actually just doing their best to support him since he has been cheated on in the past. WIBTA (Would I be the a-hole) if I refused?
Here's what Reddit had to say...
NTA (Not the a-hole). Why does your boyfriend have such disgusting friends? That’s concerning. Sounds like a really uncomfortable situation you’d be entering into. You have to decide if you want to give them a chance to apologize in person, or stand your ground and only go if they apologize first. But that might cause issues too if they see you as a problem.
LET ME BE CLEAR, they are most definitely massive a-holes, but if you want to stay with your bf and keep the peace, you gotta figure out what you’re comfortable with. And no matter what, they owe you that apology the next time they see you, or your bf needs to put them in line.
NTA stand your ground. You humoured them and went so far to prove you were innocent, the least they can do is apologise. Red flag that your BF doesn't think they owe you an apology.
OP says:
It's definitely a huge red flag.
Mmm_hummus asks:
INFO. Have you considered that one of them made the account? Their gleeful gang up is suspicious to me.
OP responds:
Idk about that but I don't want to point fingers without any real evidence. I think they're just misogynistic in a 'All women are snakes' kind of way.
Why would you want to continue to put up with him/them, keep making the excuse that they just will always “think all women are snakes,” and probably keep testing you??? I can promise you there are men out there who are NOT like this, and I’m not even interested in men. YTA (You're the a-hole) to yourself if this behavior from them all continues and you just roll over and take it.
It’s a hard pill to swallow, but it’s true that birds of a feather flock together. If they believe those things then so does he. Normal people would be too disgusted by their behavior to be their friend.
OP explains:
These are my bf's work friends and he's quitting in a week. The party might be sort of a going away party for him so I can see why he'd want to keep it civil for his final days at work. If he continues to keep this kind of company with them after he leaves the company then I'm breaking up w him for sure. I've dated women-haters before. Not doing it again :( I'll keep y'all updated.
Whatever she decides to do, it's abundantly clear that she is in no way, shape, or form the a-hole here.