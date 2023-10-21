'AITA for wanting to sleep in comfortable pajamas at my boyfriend's house?' UPDATE.

'AITA for wanting to sleep in comfortable pajamas at my boyfriend's house?'

So last night was my (24f) first sleepover with my new boyfriend (29m) of two months. He bought me a gift of lingerie. It is beautiful, but not comfortable.

I think of this particular lingerie as the sort of thing you only wear for 5 minutes at a time then your partner takes it off haha. Which is essentially what happened. I wore the lingerie for him, he took it off, we were intimate, it was lovely.

But then the trouble started when we were ready to sleep. I went to put on the pajamas I packed, which is men's boxers (I bought it specifically for pajamas, it wasn't an exes or anything haha) and a t-shirt I got from the beach.

This is the sort of thing I always wear to sleep and I didn't think it should be any different with my boyfriend.