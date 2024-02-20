'AITA for telling my GF she's not allowed to wear a bracelet given to her by a coworker?' UPDATED 2X

Some people are so blissfully unaware of their behavior, they have to get yelled at by internet strangers in order to wake up.

In a popular series of posts on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for "banning" his girlfriend's friendship with her coworker while asking her to move for his job once again. He wrote:

"AITA for making my GF move again after she found a job, and banning a friendship with her coworker?"

My GF (28f) and I (30m) met in our small hometown where we both had family and friends. She was happy and thin then. I moved to the city where all my best friends moved too and I asked her if she was willing to come along. She was very hesitant at first but said sure if I'll pay for her monthly necessities until she finds a job.