'AITAH for not giving my daughter her college fund money?'

She says that she is entitled to the money because it was meant for her, and she should still be able to have it even if she doesn’t want to go to college. AITAH?

There were a mix of opinions in the comments, but it all added up to one conclusion. Sorry, OP's daughter — you're not getting that money (at least not all of it).

eccatameccata

NTA. My niece took a gap year because she didn’t want to go the traditional route. But in her senior year, she applied to colleges, was accepted, and had start date in the following year.