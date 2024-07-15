'Am I wrong for not supporting my wife's surrogate pregnancy?' UPDATED 2X

But we know there was tension between us. It took a while for us to find a therapist whom we both felt like he could deal with our unique situation. We did find someone we both really liked.

We talked about how we felt, and how we need to make major decisions together, and take the other person's feeling into consideration. We're still gonna go to more sessions, but we're gonna wait until my wife feels better. She's back home by the way. Her friends have covered all of the legal and medical expenses. They also insisted on paying my wife for what she's done for them.