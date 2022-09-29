Woman asks if she's wrong to not apologize to boyfriend's family for serving pizza.

In a post on Reddit a women had to scramble to feed her boyfriend's family. She improvised and it turned into a disaster. She was accused of being the ahole and being racist, so she shared her story with Reddit and asked for advice. Here's what she had to say.
Hi. so this happened last night. I'm still hella confused by this whole thing.
So, I f28 have been dating my boyfriend m31 for 7 months. His family are of italian origins and they take a lot of pride in it.
They invited me over to their house several times. Last night, his parents came over to the apt for the first time. They said they were visiting a friend and decided to stop by for dinner. I freaked out when they said dinner because it was late, and I was working and had no time to cook. So I ordered pizza for all of us.