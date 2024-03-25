Relationship nightmare erupts after spouse reveals their asexuality. AITA? + Rough Update

She should be OK but I feel really bad for her, her life is turned upside down, she is away from home and the last memory she has of her favorite person was seeing them be a monster. I'm not sure what I am going to end up doing with her ultimately. But I am doing what I can to get her feeling better.

I knew my stbx would get emotional, and cry and yell, i knew they would be argumentative about it. Those were a big part of why I wanted to have all my ducks in a row before speaking with them.

I am super thankful to my therapist who helped me role play "the talk". I had already had a packed bag in my car and was able to stay calm and cool headed enough to leave when I did.