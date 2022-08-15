Man with autism asks if he was wrong to have 'upsetting' meltdown in front of parents.

Dealing with autism can be tough, especially if you're family isn't very supportive. But what if they are supportive to a certain extent but they reach their limit and don't know what to do? When this autistic man feels like he has a meltdown that puts his parents over the edge, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for having an Autistic Meltdown in front of my parents?"

I have been going through a very rough patch in my life recently. Poor chronic mental/physical health, my relationship broke down, and I am currently living with my parents.