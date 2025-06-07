'I had a baby as a result of an affair and now his wife is reaching out to me.' UPDATED

I’ve been talking to him outside of the parenting app. Before,he was contacting me outside of it but we weren’t having conversations. I was doing my best to shut him down. Now I’m actually talking to him.

After he told me that he found out about this guy I was seeing, he backed off for a while. He wasn’t really reaching out outside the app, he was actually doing what he was supposed to be doing. On his last visit, it was my birthday weekend. He told me he could keep our son overnight if I was going out with this guy to celebrate my birthday.

He said he wasn’t trying to pressure me to allow an overnight and he totally understood if I wanted to stick to no overnights yet, but wanted me to know he could do it if I wanted to go on the night of my birthday.