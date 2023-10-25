GF angry that 'insanely rich' BF is insulted she has a 'backup plan.' UPDATED 2X

Eukairos

This. It's like a seatbelt for both parties. Having a seat belt doesn't indicate lack of trust in the driver; it just means that you want to maximize your chances of survival should anything go wrong.

ExtensionDebate8725

Tell him it's non negotiable. He has a backup plan in family wealth, he has no claim or right to your money, your protection.

Dachshundmom5

"He says that having this plan makes it seem like I will leave him." Isn't the same true about a prenup? That is a document in case he leaves you?