Banker BF bumps 'low earning' GF to first class as surprise; gets called 'a-hole'.

When a generous boyfriend tried to do something nice for his low-maintenaince girlfriend, it backfired.

Then, he came to Reddit for support! And that backfired even harder. You decide who the A-hole is...

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for upgrading my girlfriend's flight to business class when she said she didn't want me to?

ClubSuites writes:

I work for a major financial institution as a banker, and I have to do some travel occasionally for it. My company's travel policy is that all flights greater than 5 hours on client mandates are billed in business class. Next week, I'm traveling to London for a client mandate for 12 days. Pretty much all of my travel assignments in the past have been just 2-3 days, and this is my first extended one.