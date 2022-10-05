Someecards Logo
Reddit tells man he's being used by girlfriend, putting his daughter in danger.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 5, 2022 | 7:33 PM
I m33 have been with my girlfriend f30 for over a year. She quit her job as soon as she moved in with me saying that technically, she's a sahm since she takes care of my 5 year old daughter.

I thought her decision was odd for many reasons including the fact that my daughter is only comfortable with me taking care of her needs.

Yesterday, I was at work. Since my girlfriend is still getting used to my daughter's routine, I decided to help by making her a schedule and even setting alarms for certain activities like showering.

At 1pm, my daughter was supposed to eat her lunch. it was on the schedule but I still texted my girlfriend to remind her. All she had to do was reheat the food I cooked the night before since I'm the one who's doing the cooking.

I got home at 5 and found my daughter in her room with some chips. I asked why she was having chips at the time and she said it was because my girlfriend didn't give her lunch. I asked why and she said she had friends over.

