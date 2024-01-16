Woman calls fiancé's relationship with bandmate 'inappropriately romantic.' Updated 4X

You guys will be proud of me... after a few drinks with Sam I took the advice that a lot of people gave me. But instead of just sending my last post to Joe, I sent it to our entire group chat that all of our friends are on, including Joe and Natalie. And then I waited.

Most people didn't respond in the chat but I started getting a lot of private texts from friends. But after a little while, Natalie responded, and I'll just copy her response here:

Emma I was going to talk to you privately but since you decided doing things this way was your best option I will follow suit. • "Joe is just average": this is how you talk about a man you are supposed to love? Especially considering he is NOT just average?