'My best friend answers EVERY question with a stupid joke. What is wrong with him?' UPDATED

I have a best friend and we like to crack jokes together like all other people. He's genuinely funny when we're together and everything we talk about is relevant too, like he doesn't joke about a movie I haven't seen etc. Our joking can be a bit low-brow and we can also joke about pretty offensive stuff.

But I've noticed that if I invite him to dinner with my girlfriend, she can't ask him a SINGLE thing without him INSTANTLY (a reflex, not a thought out action) answering with some really stupid 'witty' remark, trying to resemble a joke, before actually answering the question. These "jokes" can be borderline offensive.

Someone asks him: "So John, how's school?"

Him: "It's terrible, I've flunk everything and I have to leave the country....Naaah I'm just kidding... It's good."

Like EVERY SINGLE QUESTION has to be answered like this.