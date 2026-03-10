'My best friend answers EVERY question with a stupid joke. What is wrong with him?' UPDATED

I have a best friend and we like to crack jokes together like all other people. He's genuinely funny when we're together and everything we talk about is relevant too, like he doesn't joke about a movie I haven't seen etc. Our joking can be a bit low-brow and we can also joke about pretty offensive stuff.
But I've noticed that if I invite him to dinner with my girlfriend, she can't ask him a SINGLE thing without him INSTANTLY (a reflex, not a thought out action) answering with some really stupid 'witty' remark, trying to resemble a joke, before actually answering the question. These "jokes" can be borderline offensive.
Example:
Someone asks him: "So John, how's school?"
Him: "It's terrible, I've flunk everything and I have to leave the country....Naaah I'm just kidding... It's good."
Like EVERY SINGLE QUESTION has to be answered like this.
In addition he will constantly be cracking terrible jokes, bordering on being offensive. One such gem he cracked at dinner was (directed to my girlfriend):
"So how do you feel about Josh (me) sending me naked pictures?"
Obviously my girlfriend is pretty clueless what the hell he's talking about so she kinda just starts ignoring him eventually because it's impossible to communicate with him. He's not only like this around my girlfriend, he's like this around his parents and our other friends too. It's absolutely obnoxious and I don't know what to do.
The behavior is strongly exacerbated by alcohol. If he's been drinking he will be 100% impossible to communicate with, for my girlfriend, his parents or anyone other than me and maybe 1 or 2 close friends.
I honestly don't know how to bring this up with him. Is this some sort of "known behavior"? He has always been a bit of a loner but this is bordering on autistic behavior.
From what you've described, it sounds like he's deeply insecure. He likely thinks he's using humor to deflect his insecurities, but instead he's highlighting them. It would probably be a good idea to confront about this, especially since it's affecting his relationship with your girlfriend, his family, and his friends.
yeah... I'm in this situation... I use it to diffuse my own depressed feelings and my frustration... but i also know its too much. I think this can be resolved well if done right... he ain't going to get better right away... its a defense mechanism or coping tool like anything else.
Is he Michael Scott? This sounds like Michael Scott behaviour. Like OP, I believe this comes from a place of insecurity. He's made people laugh before and now he thinks that's what he has to do to make them like him. It's a hard habit to break. Just talk to him. Tell him he doesn't always have to be "on" and people are going to like the real him if he gives them a chance.
Making people laugh is a really big social cue and he's probably hanging on to it as a sign of acceptance at the expense of all the other social cues he's getting to the contrary.
Talking to him gently is the best way to deal with this - reinforce that he's a good person who people are interested in hearing from, not because he has to 'entertain' people but because he's an interesting, decent and good person/friend and his stories/opinions are worth listening to because of that fact alone.
I do this in social situations because I believe that people are using the interaction with me to gauge how much of a loser I am. Joking (however inappropriate and stupid) creates a barrier between them and the real me (who is terrified that there is something critically and fundamental wrong with me that people can sense).
Being authentic in social situations requires trust, and it's really hard to trust strangers not to judge, and regarding his parents -- dude, parents are the most judgmental of all.
So, next time, intimate dinner with you, him and your girlfriend, no alcohol and guide the conversation to neutral but real topics and when he starts to joke riff, hold up a hand and say, "No jokes tonight, let's all just get to know each other in a basic, human way." Good luck!
So I realized that this couldn't go on and I had to do something. The comments in the thread made me realize why he was doing this, and so one time when we were driving to my house, I led the conversation to social awkwardness, which he has had some problems with.
So we started talking about his social awkwardness in particular. This is where I use the opportunity to say: "Well you got this thing in social settings, though, which really shows that you are struggling in the circumstances."
He asks: "What thing?"
And I reply: "You joke a lot. Like with my girlfriend, she can't ask you anything, you just keep cracking constant jokes. It's almost a reflex for you. I think you may do it because you're not sure how to act."
He agreed and he said it's a problem.
So, we agreed to go to my house to see my girlfriend, with the goal in mind that he wouldn't joke so much.
In the start he was obviously under immense pressure, because we had just been talking about this and he must have been feeling as if I was judging his every move (and perhaps my gf too) so there was a bit of stuttering, where he must have been battling his insecurities deeply inside.
But he won that battle because, you know what? He was great that evening. My girlfriend and he had a great conversation and after he left, she told me how great it was to talk to him when he acted normal.
It was really great to open the issue up, because now we can communicate about it freely and work on it. I'd like to thank you all for your invaluable help. Without it, I would never have realized what to do!
You're an awesome friend to talk so sensitively to him about this issue. He's a pretty strong guy to feel ashamed and embarrassed, but still have the balls to go have a conversation with your girlfriend. Well done to both of you. I hope you'll support him in continuing his attempts at normal conversation, and boosting his confidence. :)
that was not an ending I expected. fair play to the friend for owning it and (presumably) changing!
Make sure you let him know that you thought he did an awesome job!! Great update:)
Now this is the kind of wholesome "Boys will be boys by helping bros improv themselves" content that I wanna see more of.