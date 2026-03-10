'My best friend's girlfriend and my girlfriend hate each other.' UPDATED

My best friend (26M, let’s call him Paul) and I (26M) have been inseparable for 15 years. We’ve basically been brothers since middle school, and we even lived together for 6 years.
For years now, it’s been a dream of ours that one day we’d both find wives, go on all these fun double dates, and eventually conjoin families (since neither of us have brothers).
But now it feels like all of that is falling apart, and more is starting to go with it. Paul’s girlfriend (23F) is pretty quiet. They’ve been together about 5 years. I know her well, since she was around constantly so I practically lived with her too.
She’s like a sister to me, although I’ll admit her immaturity can be frustrating sometimes. On the other side, I’ve been with my girlfriend (26F) for 3 years. She’s much more social, but she can also be very sensitive (I’m trying to remain unbiased).
When we first started dating, I really wanted the two of them to get along, but it completely backfired. Now it feels like they despise each other. My girlfriend tries to be friendly and social, but Paul’s girlfriend is so quiet and shy that she comes across as rude.
It’s gotten to the point where my girlfriend hates being around her so much that she doesn’t even want to spend time with her anymore. So now every time Paul asks if I want to go on a double date, I have to awkwardly say no, because my girlfriend can’t stand being around his.
I understand why she feels that way, and I don’t think she’s being unreasonable, but now it’s starting to affect my friendship with Paul. And now there’s another layer to it.
My girlfriend and I have our own company, and Paul has his own business too. Paul’s business is now a client of ours. My girlfriend is great at event planning, influencer marketing, and brand relations. She’s done it professionally for five years at major companies, before starting our business with me.
But now Paul’s girlfriend has basically forced herself into the event planning for Paul’s business. Even though my girlfriend has already secured 15 brand sponsorships and built a huge guest list, Paul’s girlfriend has started emailing brands herself, giving excessive design input, and trying to influence Paul’s approvals/decisions.
And if you know anything about marketing (or honestly just professionalism), double-emailing a brand for sponsorship makes you look disorganized and uncoordinated. So her just going and doing that is so dumb.
It almost feels like it’s coming from jealousy. What it feels like is Paul was really impressed with what my girlfriend was doing, and his girlfriend suddenly wanted to prove she could do it too. And since she doesn’t work and is basically a stay-at-home girlfriend, she has unlimited time to involve herself.
I don’t know what to do. It’s starting to bother me, but I don’t want to make anything awkward or create drama. At the same time, I can feel myself starting to resent Paul’s girlfriend too, and I hate that.
I’m even considering pulling our company out of working with Paul, because I don’t want this dynamic to ruin our friendship. Paul is my brother, and I don’t want to lose him or let any of this get in the way. But I know how he can be defensive of his girlfriend. What should I do?
For this situation, it sounds like the girlfriend’s behavior is not acceptable or professional, regardless of your girlfriend’s and your feelings about her. You need to get your friend to tell his girlfriend to stop interfering with the business event that you’re planning, and set appropriate boundaries.
If you frame it about the harm to the success of the business event and not about the personality clash/disliking his girlfriend, he will probably take it better. But ultimately, he’s the only one in a position to address her behavior.
Very good advice. Leave personalities and emotions out of it- bring up the exact example you brought up here with brand relations. She is inserting herself at a level way out of her league and it is harming both businesses.
He let her play around with his business, he needs to have the hard conversation of telling her to stay in her lane. If you thought you were mature enough to take on business relations with your best friend, you need to be mature enough to have the difficult conversations, business owner to business owner.
"Paul’s girlfriend is so quiet and shy that she comes across as rude."
Don't be so quick to dismiss this. Does she "come across as rude" or is she ACTUALLY rude (like, does she just ignore your gf when she talks to her? Is she short or abrupt with her in a way that she isn't to you or to her boyfriend?
Does she make rude remarks and try to frame it like she's just quiet/abrupt so nobody can call her out?)? Because her double-emailing companies to try to one-up your girlfriend IS rude, and she's sabotaging her own boyfriend. And she's clearly jealous of your gf.
It seems like nobody has enough of a spine to be honest or call the gf out. Meanwhile, you're invalidating your own gf's very reasonable issues with her. They don't have to be friends. It's OK. Really.
But if she's interfering with business, somebody needs to put their foot down, or maybe it's best that you and Paul remain friends and keep business out of it entirely. You're so afraid of drama you're allowing the business to be affected and your gf to be disrespected instead of speaking up.
You need to sit down with Paul and your girlfriend and both parties must have a clearer understanding of responsibilities and expectations going forward about working together because working with friends can get weird because of stuff like this.
Turn your feelings off and have a meeting as business associates. His girlfriend should be handling her own life. Her input in the company should be little to nil unless she is an actual employee and it is agreed upon that she help.
Your girlfriend has to stop taking things so personally. It’s ok to not be friends. Many of us work with people we don’t like. At some point there might be a time where you and Paul will have to choose working together or saving your friendship if things aren’t handled well here.
So, given that suddenly the super quiet GF that can’t muster basic social pleasantries after knowing another woman for 3 yrs ….now suddenly is inserting herself in this planning, reaching out to strangers, overly engaging? Dude. she’s weaponized the “quiet” BS so she can be rude to your GF while playing the victim.
You need to set boundaries and stop trying to force these two women to interact. Your friend needs to control her as her behavior is interfering with BUSINESS. this isn’t just friend stuff anymore. This is gross and unprofessional - and you really need to consider ever working with him again after this - or hell, just fire them now as a client.
FIRST POST SUMMARY (Skip if you’ve read): In case you’re just joining the story now, basically the TLDR version is my girlfriend (26F) and my best friend Paul’s gf (23F) hate each other, and that already heated relationship got put to the test when Paul’s girlfriend started interfering with my girlfriends business. Paul owns a local coffee shop/lounge, and I have a marketing agency with my girl.
Paul hired my company to throw an event for them, which is the division my girlfriend heads, then Paul’s stay at home girlfriend, out of what I assume was jealously, began inserting herself heavily into the event planning, and even sending other brands and potential guests emails behind our back. She says “trying to help”, but it seems clear that’s not the real motive.
UPDATE: The event set up was chaotic. I went with my girlfriend and her assistant to go set up the day prior, assuming we would just be meeting Paul there, but of course, Paul’s GF was there too. To help.. of course.
The whole set up consisted of my girlfriend trying to do her job, and Paul’s gf throwing in her own opinions any chance she could, even I started getting annoyed. There was one instance where I was hanging something on the ceiling and my girl was telling me to move it one way and Paul’s the other.
I had to go to Paul and tell him “hey just, too many captains here it’s slowing us down”, and he said he’d tell her but there wasn’t much of a change. Anyways, my girlfriend barely got through it, she even said something out loud when Paul’s gf started to really get on her nerves that I’m very lucky was not heard.
The event day was when it really all went to garbage. The event set up was essentially like a big party, but to get the most bang for our buck, and to keep the space spacious, we threw it like 3 back to back parties of 40 people each.
People would come in, try the coffees, the matchas, enjoy some treats, socialize, take videos, etc. Everybody on the day had a role, and since Paul’s GF was so eager to help out before, I gave her one too.
A lot of these people in attendance were online influencers, a lot of them could be regular content creators for us, so I gave her the assignment of handing people their gift bags at the end, and when she hands it to them, see if they’re interested in a program we’re running that would give them free drinks in exchange for a weekly video.
It was the easiest job I had available, though very important. The underlying purpose of the event was to establish an online content creation network, so. Anyway, it looked like she was doing her job, I was obviously busy attending other things, but of course when I went to her after the second group left, she had 0 sign ups.
I asked her if she had been asking people and she said no, she said: “people just walked out when I handed them their bag”. I said: “well you need to make a point of it, you’ve already got their attention when you hand them their gift bag”.
She basically just shrugged it off and said something like “well what am I supposed to do if they’re just walking out?”. Paul heard what was happening to and then he got upset as well.
After a long back and forth and her taking no accountability, instead of just saying “I’ll try to do it for the last group”, she just handed me everything and told me I can do it, then stormed off.
(I already know people will say: why did you make a quieter person responsible for getting sign ups? I literally had nobody else to do it. Paul and his employees were making drinks, my GF was hosting, and I was getting all the content. It was an important job and she was quite literally the only person available.)
In the end, the event was at least a success in other ways. And the mishap that happened ended up turning into a blessing. As Paul then acknowledged his GFs behavior, and said he’s just gonna keep her out of it.
He told me his GF just out of nowhere got really motivated to help. He said he knew she was doing stuff she wasn’t qualified to do, but he hadn’t seen her motivated to do anything for a while, so he didn’t want to stop her.
He said he appreciated us being a good sport about things, and apologized for the situation. As far as my GF and his not getting along. That’s just a ticking time bomb. I know one day it’ll explode, but until then, this is the only update I got.
Paul’s gf seems very socially undeveloped. met a few people like this in my life and generally just don’t bother developing a friendship since i know how it’ll end.
This friendship isn't going to survive at its current strength. Eventually you have to choose, and Paul is ultimately going to choose this woman. I imagine in the next few years she'll have a kid, they will become more nuclear as a family, there will just be natural distance growing between both couples.
OP and his partner will continue to be social meet, new people, make new friends. I'm sure he'll always feel like Paul is a brother, but he's never going to be a double-date BFF in the way that OP anticipated. Such is life.
They are all dumb for mixing business with personal relationships.
I feel like OP and Paul might have put too much pressure on their girlfriends to be friends instead of just letting it happen or not happen organically. Forcing relationships is never a good idea and creates weird, unhealthy dynamics.