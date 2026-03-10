'My best friend's girlfriend and my girlfriend hate each other.' UPDATED

The whole set up consisted of my girlfriend trying to do her job, and Paul’s gf throwing in her own opinions any chance she could, even I started getting annoyed. There was one instance where I was hanging something on the ceiling and my girl was telling me to move it one way and Paul’s the other.

I had to go to Paul and tell him “hey just, too many captains here it’s slowing us down”, and he said he’d tell her but there wasn’t much of a change. Anyways, my girlfriend barely got through it, she even said something out loud when Paul’s gf started to really get on her nerves that I’m very lucky was not heard.