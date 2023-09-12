Best man backs out of brother's wedding the night before the ceremony. AITA?

When this man feels like he can't follow through for his brother's wedding, he asks Reddit:
My brother Ken (26m) recently married a girl Renee (24f). Renee is the sweetest girl and is always trying to help with things but she's also kind of dumb. My brother is none of those things. He's rude, crude, and and smart. I've never been close with him.
I when he announced he was engaged I went to family things and met her as well as hung out with him.
There he invited just me to a lunch out so I agreed. He asked me to be his man of honor, likely because our mom wanted it. I agreed but that meant I had to help with wedding preparations but he said he'd have another groomsman do the bachelor party.
Something I noticed while out with him was how he talked about girls. He seemed really disrespectful and commented on not just his fiances body but other girls as well.
In helping with the wedding I spent a lot of time with them both. I mentioned it to her when I was with her and she said that its fine because he's just joking and won't actually do anything.
The bachelor part was two days before the wedding. It was very rowdy. He groped female dances and even kissed one of their bodies and not just a peck. My wife went to the bridal shower and told me it was really tame and that Renee doesn't even drink.
I just felt like Renee was making a big mistake and I didn't want to be apart of it so I never showed to the wedding. Everyone was angry I didn't come and are all mad at me now. AITA?
7ohown writes:
YTA. If you had talked your concerns over with the groom, then dropped out of the wedding, that would be one thing. Your post reads as if you just ghosted them, and that's an AH move.
baconcheese writes:
ESH, the funny thing is OP you saw these exact same qualities, but still didn't call quits. Why wait till the night before and send a text? That the most cowardly thing to do. Your brother is an AH for being an overall prick, but you for not backing out before.
Well, you said you didn't have a relationship with your brother. Add SIL and other family members OP. You literally put yourself on everyone's shit list. Good luck.
maternalnudge writes:
NTA since you talked to him the night before. You don’t support the union and honestly you have reason to, that’s your brother and you know him. Trust your gut. I feel bad for Renee and I hope they can work it out, but it sounds like your brother hasn’t been honest with her.