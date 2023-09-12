Best man backs out of brother's wedding the night before the ceremony. AITA?

When this man feels like he can't follow through for his brother's wedding, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not going to my brother's wedding when I was the best man?"

My brother Ken (26m) recently married a girl Renee (24f). Renee is the sweetest girl and is always trying to help with things but she's also kind of dumb. My brother is none of those things. He's rude, crude, and and smart. I've never been close with him.

I when he announced he was engaged I went to family things and met her as well as hung out with him.

There he invited just me to a lunch out so I agreed. He asked me to be his man of honor, likely because our mom wanted it. I agreed but that meant I had to help with wedding preparations but he said he'd have another groomsman do the bachelor party.