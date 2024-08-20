'I betrayed my BF's trust while he was away dealing with his sick parents. I feel awful.' UPDATED

Around mid-November both of his parents (who live in another city a thousand miles away) got sick. His father ended up needing to be hospitalized. His mom was not quite that sick but still needed a lot of help and care. His job can be done remotely now, so we agreed that he would go out to stay with them as long as needed and we would be long-distance for a while.

Thankfully, they both recovered but it took a long time for them to be well enough to look after themselves. BF ended up being away for a little over two months, which I completely understood but it did mean I was on my own for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's (I don't have any family in our current city and wasn't able to take enough time off work to go out of town).