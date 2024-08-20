'I betrayed my BF's trust while he was away dealing with his sick parents. I feel awful.' UPDATED

Like the title says, I (25F) betrayed my boyfriend (25M) while he was away taking care of his sick parents. I feel horrible and don't know how to fix things. BF and I have been together for 3 years, living together for 2 years since we moved to a new city together for work.
About 6 months ago, BF decided he wanted to work on his personal discipline and decided to take some pretty drastic measures, namely, starting on NoFap, going on the keto diet to lose weight (he was about 60 pounds overweight) and giving up video games.
Now, personally, I didn't think these things were necessary (except maybe losing weight for health reasons - I am extremely attracted to him anyway but want him to be healthy and feel good about himself) but wanted to be supportive. He also asked that I join him on these things for moral support and to avoid temptations.
Now, personally, I think NoFap is pretty silly, but we had a robust intimate life together so it wasn't a great sacrifice for me to forgo solo activity. I'm not at all overweight, but agreed to follow the diet so that we wouldn't have tempting foods in the house.
I like to play video games, maybe on the computer for a couple hours a couple times a week plus a few minutes here and there on my phone, but again didn't want him to be tempted and figured I could stand to transfer the time to reading and other hobbies. All went well for a few months.
He lost about 30 pounds, replaced gaming with working out and while I'm not sure what NoFap accomplished, I guess it gave him a sense of personal discipline. Our already very good romantic life did improve even more, probably because he was more fit and confident in his body.
Around mid-November both of his parents (who live in another city a thousand miles away) got sick. His father ended up needing to be hospitalized. His mom was not quite that sick but still needed a lot of help and care. His job can be done remotely now, so we agreed that he would go out to stay with them as long as needed and we would be long-distance for a while.
Thankfully, they both recovered but it took a long time for them to be well enough to look after themselves. BF ended up being away for a little over two months, which I completely understood but it did mean I was on my own for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's (I don't have any family in our current city and wasn't able to take enough time off work to go out of town).
Honestly I didn't stick to the provisions above while he was away. I had agreed to do NoFap when I thought we would be able to be intimate regularly in person, was following the diet and forgoing gaming to help him avoid temptations. I didn't see any harm with taking care of my own needs from time to time, eating whatever I wanted and passing the time by gaming while he was gone for over two months.
I wasn't even going to say anything about it figuring he would have had bigger things to be concerned about, but after he'd been home for a couple days he wanted to compare notes on how well we had mutually stuck to NoFap, the diet and no gaming while he was away. And when I told him I hadn't - he was both furious and heartbroken.
He said I had betrayed him by not keeping promises, that I basically cheated on our life together and that he could no longer trust me. I have apologized numerous times but he won't accept that I am truly sorry for not clarifying that he wanted me to stick to these restrictions in solidarity while he was away.
I love him so much and he has been through such a horrible time with his parents, and I feel SO awful for making it worse. We haven't broken up officially but are very likely headed that way. Is there anything I can say or do? Or do I just learn a hard lesson? I'm so devastated.
TL;DR: Broke promises to my boyfriend about sticking to NoFap, keto diet and no video games while he was away taking care of his sick parents for two months and he's probably going to break up with me as a result. Feel horrible for hurting him and also really sad about our relationship but know it's my own fault.
thefixer123456 said:
I honestly had to read it again as I was looking for something worse. It's commendable that your bf made those changes and stuck to it. However, he has no right to dictate your choices as well.
Yes, you supported him by going along with it but there comes a time when he has to be able to do this on his own. Sorry, but he is being unreasonable here. Ask him when do you get to live your life your way? His response will tell you what you need to do.
Curious_Cheek9128 said:
Language is a red flag. Betrayal is such an overblown word in this situation.
Greedy-Text1251 said:
Red flag after red flag. You weren’t making these changes because you wanted to. You were doing it for him. It’s alarming to me that he is that upset because you didn’t stick to what he decided was right for his life. If he’s this upset because he lost control over you then you should move on. NoFap is the biggest problem to me. Controlling your sexuality is never ok. You didn’t cheat.
Just wanted to, first of all, thank everyone who responded with so much support for my original post. And then to report back that the situation is resolved, although definitely not the way I had hoped.
Anyway...he continued to give me the silent treatment and finally last night told me he couldn't be with me anymore because I was obviously a selfish person who didn't support his lifestyle. I told him fine, but that it was incredibly controlling to expect that anyone would just follow along with big lifestyle changes they didn't need even when he was out of town.
He sat quietly for a minute...and then admitted he had been cheating when he was out of town. Not just once but with three different people. Said that the urge had been there for a while even before he left.
Although he had a few girlfriends before me he had never really turned heads due to being so heavy but once the weight started coming off he started getting noticed by women and got a big case of FOMO from being committed to me. And then once he got back to his hometown he had the opportunity.
First as a hookup with an old friend from high school who had rejected him when he was heavy but thought he was "hot" now and then with a couple other people he met. The last of whom he also fell for emotionally. So the entire reason for the original conversation where he was mad about me following the lifestyle "rules" was to pick a fight.
First, he was hoping I wouldn't confess to breaking the rules and wanted to catch me in a lie so that he'd have a reason to break up. Then when I was honest he used it as an excuse to harangue me and claim he was "betrayed" (again hoping I would break up with him so he wouldn't have to be the bad guy).
So the upshot is that he's leaving and moving back to his hometown to start a relationship with his new "love" (whom I'll call "Lisa"). He didn't even say sorry, but in fact leveled a bunch of insults at me:
1.) That I'm not going anywhere with my life as compared to Lisa and am generally not as smart (I'm an executive assistant and love the work, she's a lawyer who is a few years older).
2.) That he just settled for me because I was nice to him and gave him attention while he was fat but that I'm actually a "butterface" even if my body's not too bad. But that I could actually stand to drop 5-10 pounds. (Keep in mind I'm 5'4" and under 120 pounds, but apparently Lisa is a size zero and a marathon runner.)
3.) That generally I'm too plain because I don't care about designer clothes and getting my nails done (and again he said he strongly prefers extremely girly appearances but just felt he couldn't be too picky when he was fat).
4.) That I embarrass him due to being quiet/introverted and because of my appearance.
So at this point I know I'm supposed to say good riddance but the truth is I'm alternating between feeling furious and heartbroken. At least he did say he would give me the money to cover his half of the rest of our lease so I don't have to move right away, and that he would leave me all the furniture except his home office stuff.
I guess next time I won't be so damn accommodating and supportive because obviously that is NOT the way to a man's heart. There really has to be someone better out there than this a-hole but for now being single for a while (and indulging in all the stuff I gave up for him) sounds like heaven.