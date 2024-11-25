'My BF of 2 years abruptly dumped me over text because of my 'fake' Facebook account.' UPDATED

TL;DR - Boyfriend of 3 years dumps me via text accusing me of having another Facebook despite the fact the woman in the profile looks nothing like me and the only thing we have in common is our name. How do I move on and heal from such a callous action?

Vivisexy said:

You head home as soon as possible to deal with this.

You have a friend meet you there and you tell your boyfriend that he needs to move out. You might have to give him the formal 30 days, but let him know it is over and he needs to leave.