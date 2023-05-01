BF says 'selfish' GF is dismissing his 'mental health' by disliking his favorite show.

When a girlfriend tried to enjoy a date-night with her boyfriend, her needs were thrown out the window for his.

So, she came to Reddit to ask if this was fair or not, considering the circumstances.

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not letting my boyfriend watch his favorite TV show during our date night even though it's related to a personal issue he's dealing with?'

VeryDrained writes:

My boyfriend (25M) and I (24F) have a weekly date night where we cook dinner and watch a movie or TV show. Recently, my boyfriend has been going through a tough time dealing with his anxiety, and he's been using his favorite TV show as a way to cope.

Last Friday, I suggested that we watch a romantic movie instead of his show, but he insisted that we watch it because it helps him relax. However, I wasn't in the mood for it and wanted to watch something different.

