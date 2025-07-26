She cried in the shower after his friend humiliated her – and he just laughed. UPDATED

There were plenty of other issues in this relationship that justified breaking up, but moments like these definitely had me picture the rest of my life, where I would either have to do things myself or always double-check and remind him. You’re not overreacting for feeling the way you do. You want to be able to rely on your partner. Is his laid-back attitude always going to be at your expense?

FairyCompetent

This one thing was a mistake. It's also part of a pattern. Do you want to be the one taking responsibility for everything that matters in your lives? You want to be the one who looks up and books hotels, flights, things to do, where to eat, make sure you both have boarding passes and tickets and passports?