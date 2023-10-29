Woman sees sudden change in BF after he starts bingeing 'alpha male podcasts.'

He suddenly told me that he wants us to have traditional gender roles. And I was so confused. These past 3 years have not been that way.

I am so confused how he just expects us to change after marriage. I have been dating him and wanting to pursue something serious with him because I love our current dynamic and he seemed happy too.

I have made it clear since day 1 that I want to maintain what we have now until forever. He has never told me that that was not the case for him. Now, I feel tricked/lied to?

He told me that although I make more of the income, he wants to be the man of the house. The leader and so, what he says goes. He has the final say in the decisions and I cannot be questioning him.