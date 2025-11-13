'I commented on a post of my BF on a 'are we dating the same guy?' page. He found out.' UPDATED

My boyfriend then comes home and is furious, slamming doors, giving me dirty looks, but won't say anything to me. I know he knows I was the one who anonymously posted because I had suspicions that he had been cheating on me and have recently been asking him, and he denied doing so.

I then go back to the post and all of her responses are deleted so I know she told him, and I'm sure he told her to delete them, but he's pissed at me for it.

Anyway, what are my next steps? Do I confront him about it or just wait and see if he says anything?

Also, we rent an apartment together and are on the same lease so that makes things even more complicated.