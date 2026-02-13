'My BF 'fell asleep' before our date night and stranded me outside in the rain.' UPDATED

Been seeing each other for about 4 months. He invited me over. I got an Uber to his and I let him know my eta. I immediately sent him my eta about 3 mins after he gave me the address. I got there 45 mins later at 8pm, and I think he fell asleep. I called numerous times and banged the door down but nothing.

I was in the rain for ages trying to get through to him. He’s done this before where he’s fallen asleep at a hotel and luckily the concierge gave me a key anyway (even though my name wasn’t on the booking). I had to order another uber home and it’s ended up being expensive and he knows I’m strapped for cash so that added salt to the wound. It wasn’t a last minute thing, he’d planned this a few days ago.