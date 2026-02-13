'My BF 'fell asleep' before our date night and stranded me outside in the rain.' UPDATED

Been seeing each other for about 4 months. He invited me over. I got an Uber to his and I let him know my eta. I immediately sent him my eta about 3 mins after he gave me the address. I got there 45 mins later at 8pm, and I think he fell asleep. I called numerous times and banged the door down but nothing.
I was in the rain for ages trying to get through to him. He’s done this before where he’s fallen asleep at a hotel and luckily the concierge gave me a key anyway (even though my name wasn’t on the booking). I had to order another uber home and it’s ended up being expensive and he knows I’m strapped for cash so that added salt to the wound. It wasn’t a last minute thing, he’d planned this a few days ago.
I felt so angry and embarrassed coming back home when I was so excited to spend the next couple of days with him. It’s been 3 hours since and I still haven’t heard from him. He is a pretty deep sleeper and doesn’t even wake up when I shake him sometimes.
I feel so upset I ended up crying on the street and I’m still feeling really down about it now. I’m aware that I can be over sensitive, but I feel like I could end the relationship over this. Any advice?
haunted_vcr said:
What the hell is wrong with him? Does he abuse alcohol or sleeping pills, or work some completely batsh!t job? I think if someone did that once, okay freak accident, but more than that… I wouldn’t accept it.
OP responded:
Yeah I think I may have left a key detail out sorry. He has a history of alcohol abuse, last time he did this to me (when we were casually seeing each other maybe 7 months ago) he was extremely intoxicated. He’s been clean for a good few months, and I want to give him the benefit of the doubt but I’m really worried he’d been drinking which is why he’s still out for the count…
LadyPitu321 said:
Also, he should at least offer to pay for the uber
Mandalabouquet said:
I’d be absolutely enraged by this and he would probably be blocked after only 4 months of dating. He’s 35 years old! I mean ffs get in the shower or do some activity for the 45 minutes you need to wait for your guest to arrive.. and it isn’t even the first time!
It’s been just over 5 hours and I’ve heard nothing. I just tried calling one more time and it rang through to voicemail again. I’m just having a little anxiety that something’s happened to him, I just can’t imagine passing out for 5 hours?!
He’s called 20 times between 3am and 10am (it’s 12:30 now). He hasn’t messaged me or said anything. I’ve not answered any calls. I’m too anxious and hurt to talk to him at the moment - not sure if it’s the right thing to do but I’m not going to respond until tomorrow, I’ve got stuff and meetings to get through and I don’t want to make my mood worse.
I will be ending the relationship, it just sucks because we have a lot of history and I’ve known him a really long time. Just recently introduced each other to parents and everything.
This SUCKS! But thank you all so much for you responses, I really felt so alone last night and your insights have helped me a lot (my friends/people close to me are a bit more sympathetic toward him because I guess it seems WILDLY out of character to them, so getting advice on here has been super helpful)