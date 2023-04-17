BF forbids GF sharing a bed with childhood friend; 'it’s not a sleepover if we don’t.'

Sleepovers were all the rage in our pre-teens, and few friendships can remain in that child-like state into adulthood. So when they do, should they be celebrated or side-eyed?

When two young adults made plans to have their best-friend sleepover like they normally do, they found that one major factor had changed: the live-in boyfriend. He did not like these plans at all, so the woman trying to make everyone happy came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for wanting seperate sleeping arrangements when a friend stays over?"

u/NoWork706 writes:

Okay, so I (22F) and my best friend (21F) have been best friends since kindergarten, nearly 2 decades. For the entirety of our friendship, we’ve had sleepovers and when we have sleepovers, we’ve ALWAYS slept in the same bed.