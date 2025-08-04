'Boyfriend of a year completely redesigned my wardrobe and ignores me in public when I don't wear the clothes he bought me.' UPDATED

The things he brought up to talk about were just random small talky type things, really nothing that could sustain a significant conversation so the evening was kinda awkward.

We left about 2hrs later and I still didn't know what was going on. We were both silent in the car for a bit and then he suddenly breaks the silence by saying, "I don't want you to think that I'm ashamed of you when you're not all dolled up how I like."

My heart sank into my stomach when he said that, I just replied, "where did that come from?" He said he was just thinking about it. But I knew where, and I was screaming inside my head. I realized I never signed out of this throwaway account on my laptop and he must have stumbled upon my post from yesterday.