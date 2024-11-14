'My BF made a one-off comment and I can't stop thinking about it.' UPDATED

Commenter: [...] Question, is your BF close with his mom and has she always made him think he’s a special prince?

OP: Bit of a toss up with his backstory. His bio parents are nastily divorced, with his mom being a serial dater who forced him and his brother to “take he find dates” and show them what a man’s suppose to be. His step mom who’s been around his whole life is an angle but she’s very trad wife and he grew up getting doted on by her. Dad’s a straight up crotchety boomer a$$hole.

He’s been married before when he was in the military, which apparently she easily the reasons for the divorce…

Commenter: You are not overthinking at all. [...] This person has been manipulating you. He has also been using controlling behaviours to take advantage of you. He used your vulnerability with him for his own gain, rather than protecting you and being careful with that vulnerability.