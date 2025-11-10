'My BF of 8+ years won't propose. I gave him two ultimatums.' MAJOR UPDATE

And Consistent_Spring853 said:

If he hasn't proposed yet and that's what you want and he knows you want to be a bride, I don't think he's going to. That's a deal breaker for me. I would break up cause you're already growing resentful. Ultimatums don't work.

OP then added this edit to their original post:

I'm not from the US, so maybe it's a wedding culture thing there, but where I'm from, we just love a good party, any party. When the reason for it is to celebrate the love and union of two people, it really brings people together in a very unique way, it always gets me emotional even as just a guest. That's what I love about it and dream of having as a bride.