'My BF has a problem with me visiting my ex-BF and won't admit it.' + BIG UPDATE

I then tried to explain to him in more detail why visiting my ex was so important to me. His family took me in when my parents kicked me out back then. They loved me as if I were their own child, just when I needed it most. Not just once did they pull me out of a depressive (in one case, even suicidal) pit, and I will be forever grateful for that.

I'm still in regular contact with my ex's friends and meet up with someone from the group about every two months. I tried to make him understand that I'm not specifically going to see my ex but everyone who lives in that village. The annual town festival is THE weekend of the year when everyone comes together there.