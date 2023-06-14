Woman blames herself after she overhears BF of 8 years say that she 'disgusts' him.

Long-term relationships require work. Nobody wants to waste their time, so it's important to be honest and ask yourself where you see this going. The worst thing you can do is force yourself to be in a relationship you don't want to be in.
She writes:
For context, my boyfriend and I have been together for eight years. We met with mutual friends while I was still in school, and he had just moved to my town to go to college. We were friends for two years before we started dating. This was because I was too scared to move, and he was in love with one of our mutual friends.
After she got a boyfriend, he moved on to like me, and we have been dating ever since. Last Saturday was his birthday, and he told me he had never been thrown a surprise birthday party and would like to experience one.
I worked all week before Saturday (his birthday), planning and inviting people, getting reservations, buying a cake, etc. I asked his best friend to hang out with him for most of the day so that I could set up and get everyone to get here and hide for the surprise.
The birthday party was a success; he was smiling the whole time. He had snuck off with his best friend somewhere, and I wanted to find him so that we could sing happy birthday and cut the cake. As I was walking down the hallway, I heard him and his friend talking, so I kept walking toward their voices.
I heard him tell his friend he should have kept trying with our mutual friend. He told him he should have been the man engaged to her, not her now fiancé. He said that he hated waking up to me and wished our mutual friend was the one that had thrown him his first surprise party.
He said he felt disgusted every time he had to kiss me or hold me because he knew our mutual friend should be in his arms instead. He said that he felt stuck in our relationship and would end up 'having' to marry me. He said our mutual friend was better than me in looks from head to toe; he said she was the most gorgeous girl I've ever seen.'
I returned to the party and told everyone I couldn't find him and that we would have to wait for him to return. When he returned, he hugged and kissed me on the head and told me he loved me. I didn't want to ruin his party, so I went along with it.
He doesn't know that I know he doesn't honestly love me. I've just been going along with everything. I don't want to break up with him, and I want to know how to make him fall in love with me.
I don't know what I did to make him feel so unhappy, so I would like to know how I made my boyfriend fall in love with me, or should I give up on our relationship? He is the first boyfriend I've ever had, and I'm scared to start dating again at my age.
The internet refuses to stand for this.
BabY_pot4to says:
I'm going to say this very bluntly. Please have some self-respect. This guy that supposedly loves you, doesn't want you, finds being with you disgusting, and you want to stay with this person who feels stuck in a relationship with you?
Get higher standards. Your boyfriend is a bad person; who the f#ck does this to someone?
Jokubatis says:
That guy doesn’t love you, and you can do nothing to make him unless you transform yourself into the other girl. You are young at 25; you’ll meet someone quickly enough. Take time to process the feelings that will flood you when you realize it’s over.
That guy is a moron. He never had a chance with the other girl because otherwise, as he says, 'she would throw him that party.' But he has a girl who cares about him deeply, and he’s trash-talking her to his best friend. Leave him ASAP.
LightsAlwaysOn-715 says:
Although he didn’t tell you, never let a man tell you twice that he doesn’t want you. If you try to force this relationship, he will resent you because he feels stuck with you.
You seem wonderful, and you deserve much better than this guy. Cut your emotional losses and move on. It may hurt for a while, but you’ll get thru this.
OP, put everything that man owns in a box to the left.