Woman blames herself after she overhears BF of 8 years say that she 'disgusts' him.

Long-term relationships require work. Nobody wants to waste their time, so it's important to be honest and ask yourself where you see this going. The worst thing you can do is force yourself to be in a relationship you don't want to be in.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Relationship Advice Subreddit, a woman finds out her boyfriend of eight years has some regrets.

She writes:

For context, my boyfriend and I have been together for eight years. We met with mutual friends while I was still in school, and he had just moved to my town to go to college. We were friends for two years before we started dating. This was because I was too scared to move, and he was in love with one of our mutual friends.