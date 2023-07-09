BF punishes GF for taking job interview after his dog had just died. AITA?

30 minutes before the interview, my boyfriend called in tears with the news that Rex had a complication and passed away.

Obviously I was comforting him over the phone, trying to calm him down. After about 20 minutes, he asked if I could get on the road to be with him. I said yes, of course, I would do an interview and as soon as I got my things at the hotel, I would hit the road. He was quiet, said okay and wished me good luck.

The interview was great and the next day I was offered the position, but it lasted longer than expected (what was suppose to be 30 min lasted 1h15). As soon as I finished, I texted and called, but no response, so I went to the hotel and took the road arriving at 7PM at his house, I went straight there.