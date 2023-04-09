BF won't invite GF to do Escape Rooms because she solves every puzzle. AITA?

Friends, family and coworkers can use puzzle themed activities to bond and have a titillating night of brain teasers. However, one boyfriend was tired of bringing his girlfriend along because she was much better at unraveling the mysteries. She was quicker than the rest of the team every time, leaving them nothing to solve. His friends were frustrated, too. They don't want her playing with them anymore and they let her know.
My friends and I(25m) often go to escape rooms in our city for fun. Like, every two or three weeks or so. At first, it was just us, then one guy asked if he could invite his gf. We said sure, and she seemed cool, everything was good.
I started dating "Beth" (24f) about 7 months ago, and she showed some interest in going to the escape rooms with us. So I checked with the other guys and invited her along.