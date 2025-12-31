'My BF says he knows I cheated on him while doing study abroad... but I didn't.' UPDATED

I don't know what to do. He just keeps saying I cheated, but I didn't. He also says he doesn't care, but brings it up. I can't figure out how to convince him otherwise aside from the face this is a TOTALLY RIDICULOUS IDEA he has anyway. We had literally NO TIME to even TALK to local people there enough to hook up with them because we were busy every day and all day doing things.

Is this break up worthy..? I love him but have no idea why he'd be doing this. tl;dr: Did study abroad for 2 months, boyfriend is convinced I cheated but says he "doesn't care"... but I did not cheat.

This is what people had to say to OP:

Mrs_Patrick_Sharp said: