'My BF violated my trust with a female coworker to spite me. Should I end things?' UPDATED 2X

I do have options.. either I stay here for the sake of our baby and to keep me from getting an eviction because he won’t key the apartment if I go, and he won’t leave for me to stay. I can go with family, but they are out of state, and with an eviction on my record it would be very difficult to get on my feet again..

I have destroyed my credit during this relationship and the cost of living makes it difficult to get an apartment by myself as it is.

Mentally, I feel very stuck.. part of me is hurt enough to walk out and not care about the consequences financially, but then if my baby has no contact with his father there is huge mom guilt to look forward to, uncertainty to face, grieving to do, possible regret...