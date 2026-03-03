'My BF wants to have a child and I am not ready so he went behind my back what to do?' UPDATED

It happens. I have a coworker whose ex was like this. He absolutely won her entire family over. They loved him so much that when he started hitting her they kept telling her to just take it.

When he beat her so bad he tore about every single ligament on her back and she was in the hospital for a while and she finally filed for divorce. Her family got mad at her and stopped talking to her.

He was always so nice to them that they refused to believe that he did it on purpose or that he would do such a thing. They pressured her to the point that they were helping him keep their children from her. They tried making her homeless and they called work a few times about her trying to get her fired.