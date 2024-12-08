Girlfriend discovers boyfriend has been hiding her birth control pills; 'mother says it’s time for kids.'

As for why I haven’t told my parents yet, it's because I wanted to process everything first and be able to speak to them clearly about what’s been going on. My dad is very protective of me, and I know that if he knew what had happened, he would be at my apartment in a heartbeat to confront my boyfriend.

This hurts so much because I didn’t expect this side of him. He was a good boyfriend, not just to me, but to my family as well. He would go out of his way to help my parents with household chores and pitch in at our place without even being asked, vacuuming, doing laundry, anything he could.