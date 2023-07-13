BF wants to stay in. GF threatens him, 'If we don't go out I'll have a mental break.'

When this man feels like his GF's mental health is getting in the way of his life, he asks Reddit:
I have been getting pretty burnt out from work and I've noticed myself getting tired a lot quicker and having barely energy. I needed a day to myself to just relax, watch netflix, read, play video games etc and not leave the apartment. Last Saturday I told my gf that that's what I would be doing on the Sunday since we had no plans.
When we woke up Sunday morning, my gf asked if we could go out for the day. I refused and told her she knew what I had planned for today. She just said she needs it for her mental health because she's feeling quite low.
Since we were both off work on the Monday I mentioned that we could go out for the day on Monday. She refused and asked if I could do my plans on Monday. I told her no because I made these plans first.
She mentioned again that she needed it for her mental health and I just asked what about my mental health. I mentioned that she knew I had planned to relax because I was burnt out so why is my mental health less important than hers.
She just said that's not what she was saying but that she needs to get out for the day so I told her I'm not stopping her going anywhere. I pointed out she could ask a friend to go or go on her own but that I won't be going today.
She said I was being unfair to her because I knew she struggles with mental health issues but I just repeated that her mental health doesn't automatically come before mine and she knew about the plans I made. AITA for refusing to change my plans?
adifferentvision writes:
NTA - She's asking you to put her mental health before yours. You wanted time alone to chill, she wants to go out and do something, which she could do alone or with a friend or relative, but she's insisting that you have to do it. That's unreasonable.
You both recharge in different ways and she should respect that. And you offered to do it another day, so no, you're not the asshole.
marizugar writes:
NTA. My husband works at an office, I work from home. On the weekends he exercises in the mornings and then likes to rest, eat, catch up on tv shows. I sometimes excuse myself for a few hours to get my dose of social interaction and then I join him back at home.
Everybody has needs and they’re not always the same, the key word here is respect. And adults don’t need to be attached at the hip either.
cutpandamiranda writes:
NTA. Your gf is using mental health in a lame attempt to manipulate and guilt-trip you to do something you don’t want to do. You told her you’re staying in. She doesn’t want to stay in. Good for you for not giving in and standing your ground. Does your gf have no friends? Why is it so hard for her to go out of the apartment without you?
She sounds annoyingly insufferable and disrespectful and I hope she realizes the world doesn’t revolve around her. Are you happy in your relationship? You really need to think about if you want to continue being in a relationship with her.
She sounds like a horribly entitled person who doesn’t take your needs/wants into consideration at all. It’s about her all of the time. It would start to get old really quick.