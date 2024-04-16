'My brother in law is the reason why my husband left me. I don’t know what to do now.' PART 1

A year ago, my husband came home and accused me of cheating and he had evidence. The guy contacted him and he had racy photos etc of me on his phone. The guy told my husband that he didn’t know at first that I was married but as soon as he found out he contacted my now ex.

He even apologized to my husband. I have never met this guy in my life. Nothing I said or did made my husband believe me. He left me and our divorce is pending. Then yesterday that guy contacted me. He apologized for what he did and told me that he is friends with my brother in law. He sent me conversations, endless conversations my brother in law had about me for years.