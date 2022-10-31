Woman won't let sister's polyamorous partners come on family trips, sister is livid.

When this woman is annoyed with her sister's partners, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to accept the couple in my sister's polyamorous relationship as family?"

My sister has apparently been in a polyamorous relationship with another couple for several years and only recently disclosed the nature of their relationship. When I thought they were just friends I hung out with them twice and both times I didn't really like them.

My sister kept trying to invite them to small family-only events, which annoyed me and my family but no one wanted to say anything to her. She finally claimed to be in a relationship with these people when she tried to invite them to my parent's camp in summer 2020.