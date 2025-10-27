'My boyfriend has been collecting my rent for a free house. Am I overreacting?' UPDATED

Two weeks later, the OP returned with an update.

I told my ex boyfriend I was moving out with or without the money and he told me that if I left him, he could keep the "gift" for himself. I told him whatever and called his mother and told her I was leaving.

She asked why and I told her the whole story. She asked me to give her a few minutes and then she would get back to me. I heard her call my ex in the other room and could hear her yelling at him through the phone.

She called me back and told me to take pictures of the rooms. I sent them to her and she gave me the all clear over text. She also sent me an apology for my ex's behavior. I left and thought that was that.