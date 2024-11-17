Boyfriend angrily wipes off whiteboard girlfriend had 3 years of novel timeline on; 'He erased my passion.' + UPDATE

If he comes back with a massive apology and a plan for how he's going to deal with his feelings in the future in a non-destructive way, then maybe I'd say it's worth a conversation about continuing this relationship.

4b3ats

Who does this?! Text him the dreaded "we need to talk" message. Ask him when he's available, and have him come over to use his words like a goddamn adult. Also: take his key away, or change your locks if you don't want to be that upfront about it. He lost his privileges.

To be honest though, in all sincerity, I don't know if this is something I could move past. It comes off as so cruel. He knew exactly what he was doing, and he chose to go into your home when you weren't there because he knew he was doing something wrong. He either knows he messed up, or he feels as though he's in the right, and that's why he hasn't reached out to you. I'm shocked and appalled on your behalf, OP.