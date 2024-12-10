Boyfriend’s gambling addiction shatters trust afer he secretly loses $21K. AITA? + UPDATE

We also adopted a puppy in July and although he paid for half of her cost, I've paid for everything ever since. All her vet bills, food/treats, training classes, crate etc.

He owes me about $600 and he could have paid me back or pitched in this whole time but sat back and said nothing as I paid. The same goes for our apartment, nearly everything in it I have paid for and the excuse was always "I don't have the money for it."

I just always took him at his word even though he makes twice as much as me. He always paid bills on time and his share of the rent but still had no problem with the above.