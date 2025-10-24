'I think my boyfriend is lying about being in medical school.' UPDATED

He always seems to have a completely open schedule to hang out all the time, which I thought was odd. I asked him why he never is studying and he said he doesn't need to. I was always a good test-taker and never studied a lot in college, but I still feel like medical school is a whole different ball game.

I've spent a lot of time at Sam's house and have never seen a single document suggesting he was in school, textbooks, assignments, nothing. He also has let me use both of his computers and I've never seen anything on his history or anything suggesting anything to do with school.

I don't know about you guys, but when I was in school I had papers all over my house and my computer always had school stuff on it.