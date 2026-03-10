'My boyfriend is a prankster and it drives me crazy.' UPDATED

First let me just say that I am a bit sensitive (like tingly crying feelings watching commercials), so maybe I just need to take a chill pill and this isn't nearly as serious I think it is.
My boyfriend (29m) and I (24f) have been dating for about 4 years now and as far as I can tell he's always been a bit of a "class clown". He likes to make
peoplehimself laugh and sometimes I feel like he will go to extreme lengths to do this.
It's not so much that I mind the fact that he pulls pranks. He doesn't pull them on me and if it's something small I don't think I would have a huge issue with it. I think what bothers me is the premeditation of his pranks and dedication kind of freak me out.
Example 1 He spent 3 MONTHS slowly changing the hue on his coworkers computer monitors so they wouldn't notice the slight change over time. It was kind of funny in the end when they found out, but I couldn't help thinking how weird it was the amount of dedication he had on that small prank. A week maybe, but 3 months?
Example 2 At work they had these bins to put their desk stuff in to because they didn't have actual assigned seating at his place of work. One of his friends was very particular about his bin and didn't like people touching or playing around with it.
So my boyfriend took this as a "let's mess up his stuff" and proceeded to spend months doing things like wrapping his bin in wrapping paper, going outside and getting his shoes muddy and stamping on the bin, gluing a tea set on the bin and etc.
The latest prank I put a stop to because I just couldn't handle it. Basically one of my friends is single and he was on Tindr while we were all hanging out and we were getting pissed at him for being on his phone so much.
So boyfriend decides to get back at him by making his own Tindr account (made up a girl and fake FB acct) which I thought was funny at the time but he started carrying it out and telling me he was going to let it go until he convinced him to go out on a date.
Then we would all meet up at the coffee place or whatever and embarrass him. I told him like that seemed a bit much and he shrugged it off so I told my friend (the one who was Tindr-ing in the first place).
My boyfriend was PISSED and starting saying things like I don't get how to have fun, I'm too sensitive and etc. I think that nice small pranks are fun, but when you start bringing peoples emotions in to it and pissing them off for your own gain I don't find it very funny anymore. And I feel like he's an adult, he doesn't have to do it.
Was my reaction justified? How do I talk to him about stopping these pranks? In general he seems to like laughing at other people's expenses, and it just doesn't sit well with me. There have been a few times where I have quietly asked him something because I was embarrassed I didn't know the answer and he repeats the question back to me loudly for everyone to hear.
EDIT I'd also like to mention that we have had this talk before about his pranking and how I feel the amount of premeditation that goes in to it is startling, and he basically replied by saying he just won't tell me about them anymore. Which I guess is a resolution but I am not sure if it solves the problem?
"I think that nice small pranks are fun, but when you start bringing peoples emotions in to it and pissing them off for your own gain I don't find it very funny anymore."
This is perfectly reasonable. Pranks should be pulled on people who like pranks. You prank them, they laugh, they probably try to get you back. That's all good fun. Forcing them onto people who you know don't or won't appreciate them is, plain and simple, acting like an AH.
OGpranksta (OP)
That's how I feel about it. Usually when these pranks are pulled there are some people laughing, but it just feels wrong for me to mess with people in that way - and I know the prankees are probably laughing along because of the whole herd mentality thing. I'm just not sure if I have a lower tolerance than most, it drives me crazy.
I am not a big fan of prankster types because they often have this thin veneer that reveals and AH or a bully. The pranks are not usually about making the victim laugh or get in on the joke but about the prankster getting satisfaction. I say this to clarify that I am very biased about stuff like this so I think your BF is an AH. I would nope away from a prankster in a relationship because of this.
First, I want to thank everyone for their comments and advice. To be honest I think I spent most of the relationship trying to justify his day to day actions, and whether I thought the pranks were funny, most people seemed to agree that messing with other people's emotions took it too far.
We broke up. I met up with him after this post with the intention of breaking it off, but he insisted that the problems we had we could fix and grow from. I wanted to give him a last chance, I really loved him and despite his selfishness he really did have a few great attributes.
We tried it for a few weeks, but I knew he was just slowing things down and trying to lay out the "crumbs" to keep us working on things while he actually did as little as possible.
A few nights ago he woke me up in the middle of the night to witch at me about pushing the blankets on him (like the opposite of a blanket hogger) and I pretty much knew that at that point there would be no fixing this relationship.
I have some anxiety issues and after that night the thoughts of being woken up in the middle of the night to an argument actually made me very hesitant to sleep in the same bed with him at all.
So we ended it, somewhat mutually and civilly, surprisingly. It sucks I know this is for the best but we really were best friends, we just sucked at being together. So I'm losing a partner (albeit terrible one), best friend, and his entire family in one go. It's like a death in the family and I find myself randomly tearing up for no reason (I cried when I took my stuff off of our shared calendar).
You know so much more about yourself now. And others. See what happened when he did try to change from the hostile pranking behaviors? He got hostile about senseless things and I agree, being awakened in the middle of the night to an angry person who's mad at something you while you were sleeping is nerve wracking.
It's almost as if he wants you to see that your own truly unconscious behavior irritates the hell out of him - and that's probably how he feels about you trying to get him to stop being a prankster. There have been plenty of girls here posting that they enjoy being pranksters with their SO's - both of you will find someone else.
OGpranksta (OP)
Thank you so much for the kind words i feel like i am going to need some logical reasoning to go back to when i am feeling lonely or regretting my decision.
i could never, ever date a self-proclaimed “prankster”. they’re never actually funny, they just have weird power trips.
At this point it's more of bullying than prank. Glad OP dumped him.
Bet money her anxiety levels will go down more and more the longer she is away from that jerk.
It's never a prank unless everyone thinks it's funny. The problem is the prankster has convinced themselves that everyone should think their garbage is funny 'if they knew how to have fun'. Then there's the red flag of making it your entire personality.