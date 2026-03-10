'My boyfriend is a prankster and it drives me crazy.' UPDATED

Three weeks later, the OP returned with an update.

First, I want to thank everyone for their comments and advice. To be honest I think I spent most of the relationship trying to justify his day to day actions, and whether I thought the pranks were funny, most people seemed to agree that messing with other people's emotions took it too far.

We broke up. I met up with him after this post with the intention of breaking it off, but he insisted that the problems we had we could fix and grow from. I wanted to give him a last chance, I really loved him and despite his selfishness he really did have a few great attributes.

We tried it for a few weeks, but I knew he was just slowing things down and trying to lay out the "crumbs" to keep us working on things while he actually did as little as possible.