'I just found out my boyfriend knows nothing about me.' UPDATED

I was never expecting him to get every answer correct on my "quiz" but not one?? Realizing he didn’t know any of those basic things about me felt kind of shocking. And that’s when it really hit me that my boyfriend of several months might not actually know much about me at all… and naturally I started sobbing on the sidewalk outside the bar.

We eventually went home and I tried to explain why it upset me so much. I told him it made me feel invisible, like I could basically be swapped in for any other girl. He did apologize for forgetting those things, but he didn’t really seem to understand why it was such a big deal. He mostly just kept saying he was drunk and that he wouldn’t forget again.